Kim Jong Un's daughter no shoo-in for dad's job

TOKYO -- A North Korean girl, about 10, is garnering world attention as a possible heir to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Those who expect Kim Ju Ae to succeed her father cite many reasons. She was seen attending various public events with her father, including a major military parade that she observed from a special balcony in Pyongyang. Ri Sol Ju, her mother and Kim's wife, walks a step behind her. State media, which initially described the girl as Kim's "beloved child," is now calling her "noble child" or "respected child." Pyongyang has unveiled the designs of a commemorative stamp featuring Ju Ae.