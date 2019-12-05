Kim Jong Un's uncle: Pensioner or soon to be purged?

SEOUL -- The return of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's uncle, Kim Pyong Il, after three decades in near exile has provided grist for the rumor mill over the fate of the 65-year-old who was once considered heir to the throne of the Hermit Kingdom.

Kim Pyong Il was confirmed to have returned to North Korea from his last in a string of diplomatic posts as ambassador to the Czech Republic, South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on Friday. The spy agency previously reported Nov. 4 that he would be "returning soon" with his brother-in-law, the ambassador to Austria.

Now observers are speculating whether he was called home to retire in peace or was he seen as a threat to his nephew and is destined to become one of the North's so-called purged officials who are never seen again.

Kim Pyong Il -- the son of North Korea's first ruler, Kim Il Sung, and his second wife, Kim Song Ae -- had the backing of his politically powerful mother, who sought to make him the successor to his father. Kim Song Ae engaged in a fierce political fight with her stepson Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father, in the early 1970s, and at one point her own son, who resembled his father, was considered the likely heir.

But after Kim Jong Il was named successor in 1974, Kim Pyong Il became the target of political repression. He was sent to Europe, serving in a slew of ambassador positions starting in Hungary in 1988 and was later moved around the continent to take similar posts in places such as Poland and Finland.

He rarely returned home during the past 31 years. The only occasions he was confirmed to be back in the North were the 1994 funeral of his father, Kim Il Sung, and the 2015 meeting of envoys summoned by his nephew, Kim Jong Un.

Some observers say his homecoming is nothing suspicious. "Serving in overseas posts for that long is a preferential treatment," said a defector who had served as a secretary at the North's embassy in Moscow. The return simply means that the aging envoy wanted to come home and his nephew granted the wish, he said.

Kim Pyong Il is said to have been asked by a group of defectors to lead a government in exile after the assassination of Kim Jong Un's stepbrother, Kim Jong Nam, who was killed in Malaysia by exposure to VX nerve agent in 2017.

The ambassador reportedly did not respond to this request, but some speculate he is still viewed as a threat to the current regime.

The defector rejected this idea. "Kim Pyong Il has no foundation whatsoever at home," the former embassy secretary said, noting that Kim Jong Un "boasts a firm foundation of power."

A former national security director in South Korea agreed. Kim Pyong Il "has reached a retirement age," he said, speculating that his return simply means that Kim Jong Un wanted to bring the longtime envoy back and let him retire.

However, a visiting professor at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul said Kim Pyong Il's return was linked to the movement to establish a government in exile.

"Kim Jong Un wanted to eliminate any risk factor in advance so he brought back Kim Pyong Il home to bring him under direct control," the professor said, noting that depending on the situation, "there is a good chance of (Kim Pyong Il) getting purged."