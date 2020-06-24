ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On N Korea at crossroads

South Korean civic group again launches anti-North Korea leaflets

North Korea vows to send anti-South leaflets amid tensions

North Korea has dealt furiously with propaganda affronts before

North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets amid heightened tensions

N Korea at crossroads

Kim Jong Un suspends military action against South: state media

North Korea discusses ways to further bolster 'war deterrent'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in this photo released June 7 by the country's official Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA via Reuters)
| North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling party's Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting also discussed documents outlining measures for "further bolstering the war deterrent of the country," KCNA reported.

Political tensions between the rival Koreas have been rising over plans by groups in the South to fly propaganda leaflets over to the North, which Pyongyang claims violates an agreement between the two aimed at preventing military confrontation.

In recent weeks the North blew up a joint liaison office on its side of the border, declared an end to dialogue with the South, and threatened military action.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned last week of retaliatory measures against South Korea that could involve the military, without elaborating.

The General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) later said it has been studying an "action plan" to re-enter zones that had been demilitarized under an inter-Korean pact and "turn the front line into a fortress."

North Korea's military was seen putting up loudspeakers near the demilitarized zone (DMZ), a military source told Reuters on Tuesday. Such systems were taken down after the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease "all hostile acts."

Read Next

Latest On N Korea at crossroads

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close