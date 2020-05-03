Kim drives home message with fertilizer plant reemergence

TOKYO -- The sudden appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a fertilizer plant after a mysterious nearly three-week absence raises an obvious question: Why there?

No doubt the reappearance was engineered for maximum dramatic effect -- both internationally and domestically. North Korea has become deadlocked in denuclearization talks with the U.S. and now calls 2020 the year of a "full-frontal breakthrough" to counter United Nations sanctions by building its economy under its own efforts. Agriculture has been positioned as the main battlefield.

The Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory, located about 50 km north of Pyongyang, has been identified by Kim as one of the most important projects of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. Kim has visited the site, which began operations on Jan. 7, several times.

Kim's whereabouts had led to wide speculation over the 36-year-old leader's health since he was last seen in public at a Politburo meeting on April 11. The rumors ranged from a botched heart surgery and a severe case of COVID-19 to Kim's death.

North Korea has consistently denied the presence of the new coronavirus within its borders. However, because of stringent steps imposed throughout the country, including a total closure of the border with China, the flow of goods, money, and people has stopped, the economy is now in even worse trouble than before.

The sudden reappearance at the fertilizer plant, promoted by state media, was designed to generate maximum effect because of the surprise it delivered to U.S. President Donald Trump, who declined to comment on the appearance. This showed the importance North Korea is giving to its economy to both a domestic and international audience.

Despite this messaging, rumors about Kim's health problems have not been completely dispelled in the wake of his mysterious absence that began on April 15, when he missed the birthday of his grandfather who began the family's dynastic rule.

The long-term impact of sanctions have been compounded by measures against the coronavirus, and this has begun creating unease among the population, according to North Korean sources.

Despite reports of Kim's good health, the North Korean leader is plagued by the same troubles before his disappearance.