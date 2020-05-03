ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
N Korea at crossroads

Kim drives home message with fertilizer plant reemergence

North Korea attempts to show economic 'breakthroughs' at home and abroad

HIROSHI MINEGISHI, Nikkei senior staff writer
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited the fertilizer plant several times, as seen here in this image released in January by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- The sudden appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a fertilizer plant after a mysterious nearly three-week absence raises an obvious question: Why there?  

No doubt the reappearance was engineered for maximum dramatic effect -- both internationally and domestically. North Korea has become deadlocked in denuclearization talks with the U.S. and now calls 2020 the year of a "full-frontal breakthrough" to counter United Nations sanctions by building its economy under its own efforts. Agriculture has been positioned as the main battlefield.

The Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory, located about 50 km north of Pyongyang, has been identified by Kim as one of the most important projects of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. Kim has visited the site, which began operations on Jan. 7, several times.

Kim's whereabouts had led to wide speculation over the 36-year-old leader's health since he was last seen in public at a Politburo meeting on April 11. The rumors ranged from a botched heart surgery and a severe case of COVID-19 to Kim's death.  

North Korea has consistently denied the presence of the new coronavirus within its borders. However, because of stringent steps imposed throughout the country, including a total closure of the border with China, the flow of goods, money, and people has stopped, the economy is now in even worse trouble than before.

The sudden reappearance at the fertilizer plant, promoted by state media, was designed to generate maximum effect because of the surprise it delivered to U.S. President Donald Trump, who declined to comment on the appearance. This showed the importance North Korea is giving to its economy to both a domestic and international audience.

Despite this messaging, rumors about Kim's health problems have not been completely dispelled in the wake of his mysterious absence that began on April 15, when he missed the birthday of his grandfather who began the family's dynastic rule.

The long-term impact of sanctions have been compounded by measures against the coronavirus, and this has begun creating unease among the population, according to North Korean sources.

Despite reports of Kim's good health, the North Korean leader is plagued by the same troubles before his disappearance.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close