Korea relations tested after North rebuffs South's food aid offer

SEOUL -- Relations between North and South Korea are showing new signs of strain, as Pyongyang has rebuffed or ignored recent overtures from Seoul aimed at food and economic assistance.

North Korea this month rejected an offer from the South of food aid for the North's most vulnerable citizens, which came after a report stating that roughly 10 million North Koreans are suffering from food shortages.

On Monday, the North's official media released the latest of several statements accusing the South of attempting to "deceive the public" by offering food aid instead of working toward unspecified "fundamental" forms of cooperation that the two sides agreed to at their three summits last year.

Meanwhile, the South Korean government earlier this month approved a visit by business operators to the shuttered Kaesong Industrial Complex, a jointly run site just over the border in North Korea where more than 100 South Korean companies used to operate, employing more than 50,000 North Korean workers.

The venture opened in 2002 but was closed in 2016 as punishment over the North's repeated nuclear and missile-launch provocations. Since then, the operators have made several requests for permission to visit their factories to check on equipment left behind.

The inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex, which closed in 2016. The facility had been a source of much needed income for North Korea. © Reuters

But since Seoul's approval, North Korean authorities have not given a green light for business people to travel to the Kaesong site, leaving a possible visit in a state of uncertainty. The complex had been a source of sorely needed income for North Korea, leading some analysts and others to wonder why Pyongyang would not approve the visit as a potential step toward a resumption of operations.

The North's recalcitrance leaves the South Korean government facing a worsening quandary. The left-leaning administration of President Moon Jae-in has invested much political capital in its effort toward achieving a breakthrough in persuading Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

Moon's government has maintained that North Korea wants to abandon its nuclear weapons program and work toward unification with the South. But after a year of diplomacy, Seoul is running into roadblocks.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime has not taken any significant steps toward denuclearization, and Pyongyang now appears to be backing away from cooperation with Seoul. With the offer of food aid and the possibility of a resumption of operations at Kaesong, South Korea appeared to be trying to entice the North into working together.

But in refusing to accept assistance, the North Korean government may be trying to avoid appearing weak.

"Kim Jong Un has tried to show the world that North Korea has been not only unaffected by the economic sanctions, but that its economy is now almost thriving. If there are food shortages in North Korea, Kim has a dilemma," Sang Sin Lee, a fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told the Nikkei Asian Review. "Either he has to admit that nuclear weapons do not help their economy, or he must be ready to deal with another food crisis."

Though North Korea has suffered from droughts and food shortages for decades, this year's situation appears to be particularly dire. While the country's state media has reported on drought conditions, it has not admitted that any of its citizens are going hungry.

Seoul's pledge of food aid for children and pregnant women comes after a report earlier this month from the World Food Programme said that crop production in 2018 was the worst since 2008, and that 40% of North Korea's population is "food insecure and in urgent need of food assistance."

The report said most North Koreans cope by "reducing consumption by adults for children to eat and reducing meal sizes." It added that "dietary diversity is very poor" in the country, with the population dependent on a small number of staple crops with little protein intake. This reliance on a few crops means that many North Koreans are vulnerable when prolonged drought conditions cut into crop yields.

Kwon Tae-jin, a Seoul-based expert on North Korean agriculture, said that the North's failure to diversify its economy is the root cause of the food shortages. "North Korea can't survive by relying on agriculture," Kwon said. "It has both natural and human resources, and could solve its food shortages by making a breakthrough in its manufacturing sector, seeing as it's right next to a huge market in China."

Seoul has pledged $8 million in food assistance through international organizations, with the government saying this week that it will complete consultations with the World Food Programme and the U.N. Children's Fund to iron out details of the donations.

Pledging funds through international bodies, rather than directly to the North Korean government, serves several purposes. For instance, such donations avoid the question of whether they violate economic sanctions on North Korea. Indirect assistance also means that South Korea can sidestep the thorny issue of persuading Pyongyang to accept aid.

This month, as the North bristled over the South's offer of aid, it has also run an unusually high number of reports trumpeting the need for ordinary North Koreans to work harder to withstand the country's ongoing drought and remain self-sufficient.

Analysts say that means Pyongyang could be attempting to show Seoul that it can get by without outside help, or that it has other options beyond inter-Korea cooperation.

"Given the recent North Korea-Russia summit, this lack of response by North Korea to offers by South Korea could be interpreted as North Korea signaling to South Korea and the U.S. that they have alternative backers in the form of Russia and China," said Shawn Ho, a researcher specializing in Korean Peninsula affairs at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.