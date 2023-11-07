North Korea abandoning 30-year quest for U.S. ties, expert says

SEOUL -- The isolation brought on by international sanctions has driven North Korea's leader to abandon his country's long-standing goal of achieving normal diplomatic ties with the U.S., one of the world's leading experts on the country's nuclear program said on Tuesday.

Siegfried Hecker, a prominent scientist with direct experience in North Korea's nuclear facilities, argues that ever-tightening financial restrictions by the U.N. and individual countries have spurred leader Kim Jong Un to carry out a basic reorientation of North Korea's diplomatic posture.