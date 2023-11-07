ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
N Korea at crossroads

North Korea abandoning 30-year quest for U.S. ties, expert says

Isolation has pushed Kim Jong Un closer to China and Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends what state media reported was a launching ceremony for a tactical nuclear attack submarine, in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 8.   © Reuters
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

SEOUL -- The isolation brought on by international sanctions has driven North Korea's leader to abandon his country's long-standing goal of achieving normal diplomatic ties with the U.S., one of the world's leading experts on the country's nuclear program said on Tuesday.

Siegfried Hecker, a prominent scientist with direct experience in North Korea's nuclear facilities, argues that ever-tightening financial restrictions by the U.N. and individual countries have spurred leader Kim Jong Un to carry out a basic reorientation of North Korea's diplomatic posture.

