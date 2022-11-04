ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
N Korea at crossroads

North Korea again fires apparent ballistic missile: Japan

Pyongyang's provocations continue following earlier launches

People watch a TV report on North Korea's firing of three ballistic missiles into the sea in Seoul.    © Reuters
| North Korea

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- North Korea on Thursday launched what appears to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese government said.

The projectile is believed to have already fallen, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

