North Korea again fires apparent ballistic missile: Japan

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- North Korea on Thursday launched what appears to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese government said.
The projectile is believed to have already fallen, according to the Japan Coast Guard.
Pyongyang's provocations continue following earlier launches
