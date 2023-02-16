ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
N Korea at crossroads

North Korea and China reopen key trucking corridor after 2-year halt

Shortage-hit Pyongyang slowly lowers barriers to biggest trade partner

The Sino-Korea Friendship Bridge stretches over the Yalu River and normally serves as a major trade route between China and North Korea. (Photo by Shin Watanabe)
SHIN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

DANDONG, China -- Trucks have resumed carrying freight between North Korea and China after a roughly two-year shutdown, the latest step in the North's gradual resumption of trade amid dire shortages, Nikkei has learned.

"Authorities from both countries agreed to resume some shipping," a Chinese source familiar with North Korea's situation told Nikkei. Customs facilities have reopened in the northeastern Chinese city of Hunchun, allowing trucks loaded with grain and other goods to head across the border to Rason.

