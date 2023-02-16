North Korea and China reopen key trucking corridor after 2-year halt

DANDONG, China -- Trucks have resumed carrying freight between North Korea and China after a roughly two-year shutdown, the latest step in the North's gradual resumption of trade amid dire shortages, Nikkei has learned.

"Authorities from both countries agreed to resume some shipping," a Chinese source familiar with North Korea's situation told Nikkei. Customs facilities have reopened in the northeastern Chinese city of Hunchun, allowing trucks loaded with grain and other goods to head across the border to Rason.