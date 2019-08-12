North Korea defends missile tests by citing Trump

SEOUL -- North Korea justified its recent missile tests in a statement issued Sunday, arguing that U.S. President Donald Trump accepts the country's right to defend itself.

"Even the U.S. president made a remark which in effect recognizes the self-defensive rights of a sovereign state, saying that it is a small missile test which a lot of countries do," said Kwon Jong Gun, the American affairs chief at North Korea's foreign ministry, in a statement reported by the Korean Central News Agency.

The United Nations Security Council bars North Korea from carrying out any ballistic missile tests. But Trump has repeatedly brushed off such testing, saying he sees "no problem" with it.

Trump insisted that there was no discussion regarding short-range missiles when he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands, the president said in a tweet in early August.

North Korea fired two projectiles, likely new short-range missiles, around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the South Korean military, its fifth launch in just more than two weeks. They traveled about 400 km toward the Sea of Japan.

Kwon also slammed South Korea's joint military drills with the U.S. "Given that the military exercise clearly puts us as an enemy in its concept, they should think that an inter-Korean contact itself will be difficult to be made unless they put an end to such a military exercise or before they make a plausible excuse or an explanation in a sincere manner for conducting the military exercise," he said.

"Though we are to enter into a dialogue in future as the currents flow in favor of dialogue, they had better keep in mind that this dialogue would be held strictly between [North Korea] and the U.S., not between the north and the south," Kwon argued.

KCNA said Saturday that Kim had overseen the test-firing of a new weapon the day before. It credited the ruling Workers' Party of Korea with planning the weapon but provided no further details on the hardware.

Photos released by North Korean media show missiles being fired from mobile launchers.

North Korea says it tested new strategic guided missiles on July 25 and last Tuesday, and what it calls a "large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system" on July 31 and Aug. 2. Kim was reportedly present at all of the tests.