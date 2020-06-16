North Korea destroys joint liaison office in Kaesong

SEOUL -- North Korea demolished the two Koreas' joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong on Tuesday, sharply raising tensions on the peninsula.

South Korea's Ministry of Unification confirmed that the North destroyed the office at 2:49 p.m. Residents on the southern side of the border said they could see flames, the South's Yonhap News Agency reported.

"It was an expected event," Unification Minster Kim Yeon-chul told lawmakers at the National Assembly after the incident, alluding to a recent threat from Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "I need to confirm some more accurate details," the minister said.

South Korea had no staff at the facility, after withdrawing them earlier this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The escalation comes amid stalled denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington, and just a day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked the North to come to the table for talks. Moon also urged cooperation on inter-Korean projects that have been suspended for months.