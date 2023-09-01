ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
N Korea at crossroads

North Korea drills for South occupation in message to U.S., Seoul

Show of force in response to joint military exercises between allies

North Korean leader Kim Jong visits the training center of the General Staff Department of the Korean People's Army in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency.    © Reuters
JUNNOSUKE KOBARA, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

SEOUL -- North Korea took the unusual step of conducting a military command drill and missile firings in recent days that simulates an all-out invasion of South Korea, the show of strength coming amid a tightening alliance between Washington and Seoul.

The drill, which featured defense and counterattack simulations, was conducted Tuesday following a meeting between North Korean leader King Jong Un and the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, the country's top brass, state media reported Thursday.

