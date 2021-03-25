ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
N Korea at crossroads

North Korea fires 2 suspected ballistic missiles into sea

First such launch of Biden's term 'flirts with limits' of US and UN, expert says

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on March 5, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

SEOUL -- North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea on Thursday morning, South Korea's military said, while Japan's government said it suspected the weapons were ballistic missiles.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that intelligence authorities in South Korea and the U.S. are thoroughly analyzing the projectiles, fired from northeastern North Korea into the Sea of Japan. The Joint Chiefs had yet to confirm whether they were indeed ballistic missiles, which United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibit Pyongyang from firing.

A ballistic missile test would be the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. The North reportedly fired short-range missiles last weekend -- a provocation the Biden administration downplayed as it seeks dialogue with Pyongyang.

A Japanese Defense Ministry spokesman said the projectiles did not fall within Japan's territory or exclusive economic zone.

The Joint Chiefs said that South Korean forces had raised their level of monitoring and defense, while cooperating with the U.S. closely. "We are prepared for anything," they said in a text message to reporters.

South Korea's presidential Blue House said it would host an emergency National Security Council meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss North Korea's projectiles.

Pyongyang's move comes a week after the U.S. secretaries of state and defense met with their South Korean counterparts in Seoul. In a news conference after the meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded that China use its influence in North Korea to push the country toward denuclearization.

Experts say North Korea is testing the Biden administration, gauging how far Washington will tolerate its actions.

"With its return to testing different types of missiles, Pyongyang is flirting with the limits of what it can get away with under U.N. Security Council resolutions," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. "It is also challenging the 2018 Inter-Korean Comprehensive Military Agreement, which it has threatened to scrap."

Find out more