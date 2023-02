TOKYO -- A missile fired by North Korea on Saturday that fell in waters inside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) was capable of reaching any target on the U.S. mainland, according to information given by Japanese defense officials.

The missile had a "lofty trajectory," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters, saying it traveled to an unusually high altitude. Based on this, the weapon is estimated to have a range of 14,000 kilometers, which would include the entire U.S.