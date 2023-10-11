ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
N Korea at crossroads

North Korea indicates spy satellite 'indispensable' to its security

Third launch attempt could come within weeks, after failures earlier this year

North Korea attempts to launch what it described as a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in May.   © KCNA via Kyodo
JUNNOSUKE KOBARA, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

SEOUL -- A military spy satellite is "indispensable" to North Korean national security, a commentary piece in state media said Tuesday, possibly to lay the groundwork for a planned third launch attempt later this month.

The Korean Central News Agency carried the piece, which it attributed to a researcher at the National Aerospace Technology Administration. The commentary mentioned a recent meeting between a senior U.S. Space Force official and Japan's defense minister, as well as the Space Force's participation in a U.S. joint military exercise with South Korea.

