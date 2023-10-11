North Korea indicates spy satellite 'indispensable' to its security

SEOUL -- A military spy satellite is "indispensable" to North Korean national security, a commentary piece in state media said Tuesday, possibly to lay the groundwork for a planned third launch attempt later this month.

The Korean Central News Agency carried the piece, which it attributed to a researcher at the National Aerospace Technology Administration. The commentary mentioned a recent meeting between a senior U.S. Space Force official and Japan's defense minister, as well as the Space Force's participation in a U.S. joint military exercise with South Korea.