SEOUL -- The denuclearization of North Korea was never going to be easy, but recent developments show that the goal has become unrealistic.

In the past two weeks, the recluse nation has fired seven missile salvos to flaunt its increasingly deadly arsenal. On Sept. 8, leader Kim Jong Un said: "There will never be such a thing as our abandonment of the nuclear weapons or denuclearization first, nor will there be any negotiations to this end or bargaining chip in these processes."