North Korea missile tests cost 2% of GDP already this year: report

SEOUL -- North Korea has spent as much as $650 million, or 2% of its gross domestic product, so far this year on 17 rounds of missile tests, according to a state-backed South Korean think tank.

The Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA), affiliated with the Ministry of National Defense, analyzed the 33 ballistic missiles and cruise missile fired on 17 occasions since January. The group estimates Pyongyang spent between $400 million and $650 million on the launches.

Between $208 million and $325 million was spent on ammunition, fuel and other materials, the KIDA said. The rest was spent on labor and other expenses. KIDA presented the findings through Friday to Shin Won-sik, a lawmaker for the ruling People Power Party.

The costs of firing the missiles amounts to nearly 2% of North Korea's economy. This estimate is based on the country's 2019 gross domestic product of $33.5 billion, which Pyongyang reported to the United Nations last year.

North Korea is launching missiles at a record pace. The previous high for missiles fired in a year was 25 in 2019, according to Japan's Ministry of Defense. North Korea has exceeded that number in less than six months.

In 2019, North Korea mostly launched short-range ballistic missiles. This year, the regime resumed tests of what it claims to be intercontinental ballistic missiles, which were put on hold in 2018 during denuclearization talks with the U.S.

The North has launched five suspected ICBMs this year, according to the South Korean government.

North Korea is developing the new Hwasong-17 ICBM, which is capable of carrying multiple warheads and has a range that extends across the entire U.S. mainland. Experts believe the regime is assessing the technology behind the missile.

The U.N. Security Council has imposed increasingly harsh economic sanctions on North Korea since the country conducted its first nuclear test in 2006. The cap on exports of refined petroleum products to North Korea has been in place since 2017.

Other sanctions are designed to cut off sources of funding for North Korea's missile and nuclear development program. Yet the North continues to test fire missiles, and there is visible evidence that the regime is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test and its first since 2017.

An expert panel at the U.N. has concluded that North Korea has launched cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges to pad its war chest, using the funds to finance missile development.

The money North Korea spent launching missiles this year could have been used to procure 20 million to 32.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses, according to KIDA. That would be enough to give each North Korean citizen one round of vaccination, the institute said.

The fund could also be used to buy between 510,000 and 840,000 tons of rice, enough to cover 59 to 98% of the annual food shortage.