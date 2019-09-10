ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
N Korea at crossroads

North Korea ready to meet with US in late Sept

Willing to discuss 'comprehensive' issues, says First Vice Foreign Minister

PYONGYANG (Kyodo) -- North Korea is ready to meet with the United States at the "agreed time and place" in late September, a senior diplomat said Monday.

Pyongyang is willing to discuss "comprehensive" issues with the United States, First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

At their June 30 meeting at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington and Pyongyang would resume stalled negotiations within weeks, but they have yet to be held.

