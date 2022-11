TOKYO -- North Korea's state news agency this week announced an unusual recipient of the "DPRK Hero" award: a launch pad for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday that the honor had been bestowed upon launch vehicle No. 321, which was involved in this month's test of Pyongyang's new Hwasong-17 ICBM. South Korean media noted that the title had never before been awarded to anything other than a person.