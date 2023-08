SEOUL -- As North Korea feels the squeeze of protracted international sanctions, the government is leaning on an army of state-sponsored hackers as a source of income.

North Korean hackers stole as much as $1 billion in cryptocurrencies in 2022, a record amount, according to a United Nations report. This equates to 13 times the country's total exports. Around 30% was used to fund North Korea's nuclear and missile development, the report says.