SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday fleshed out an "audacious" plan for North Korea centered on providing economic incentives in exchange for concrete denuclearization steps.

"The audacious initiative that I envision will significantly improve North Korea's economy and its people's livelihoods in stages if the North ceases the development of its nuclear program and embarks on a genuine and substantive process for denuclearization," Yoon said in his Liberation Day speech.