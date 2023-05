SEOUL -- If North Korea successfully sends its first military reconnaissance satellite into space as planned, it would mark a break from earlier purported satellite launches and introduce a new threat to regional security.

The satellite will track "in real time the dangerous military acts of the U.S. and its vassal forces," said Ri Pyong Chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission at the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.