ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
N Korea at crossroads

North Korea stages military parade on Workers' Party anniversary

No word on whether advanced weapons debuted at the event as suspected

A man waves a North Korean flag at a concert in Pyongyang on Oct. 8, 2020, as part of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea.   © Kyodo
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

SEOUL -- North Korea hosted a large-scale military parade early Saturday in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the nation's ruling party, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea's military said the parade featured many weapons and soldiers. "Intelligence authorities of the Republic of Korea and the U.S. are following up on the event, considering it could be the main event [marking the anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea]," the JCS said in a statement.

The JCS did not confirm whether the parade featured new military equipment, such as advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles, weapons that some analysts had expected to be unveiled.

The parade comes as relations with Seoul grow tense. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare apology to South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the killing of a fisheries official from the South in its waters last month. Seoul has requested a joint investigation, a request Pyongyang has not responded to.

38 North, a website run by the Washington, D.C.-based Stimson Center, said about 40 formations of troops were practicing at the square earlier this week, according to satellite images.

Analysts say Kim may seek to provoke the U.S. around the time of the presidential election in early November.

"Kim Jong Un will likely engage in some type of major provocation in the coming months in an effort to grab the world's attention and put the next U.S. administration on the defensive," said Scott Seaman, a director at Eurasia Group. "But the risk is low of a provocation occurring and then sparking a confrontation with the U.S. that badly rattles markets; this is in part because the U.S. will be distracted by domestic problems."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close