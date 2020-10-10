North Korea stages military parade on Workers' Party anniversary

SEOUL -- North Korea hosted a large-scale military parade early Saturday in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the nation's ruling party, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea's military said the parade featured many weapons and soldiers. "Intelligence authorities of the Republic of Korea and the U.S. are following up on the event, considering it could be the main event [marking the anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea]," the JCS said in a statement.

The JCS did not confirm whether the parade featured new military equipment, such as advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles, weapons that some analysts had expected to be unveiled.

The parade comes as relations with Seoul grow tense. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare apology to South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the killing of a fisheries official from the South in its waters last month. Seoul has requested a joint investigation, a request Pyongyang has not responded to.

38 North, a website run by the Washington, D.C.-based Stimson Center, said about 40 formations of troops were practicing at the square earlier this week, according to satellite images.

Analysts say Kim may seek to provoke the U.S. around the time of the presidential election in early November.

"Kim Jong Un will likely engage in some type of major provocation in the coming months in an effort to grab the world's attention and put the next U.S. administration on the defensive," said Scott Seaman, a director at Eurasia Group. "But the risk is low of a provocation occurring and then sparking a confrontation with the U.S. that badly rattles markets; this is in part because the U.S. will be distracted by domestic problems."