DALIAN, China/SEOUL -- Though North Korean imports of goods like tires and tobacco from China have rebounded past pre-pandemic levels, essentials like food and clothing are still down by as much as half while shortages cause hunger even in Pyongyang.

The North's imports from its neighbor, with which Pyongyang conducts more than 90% of its trade, swelled 170% on the year in January through May to $768.68 million, reaching 82% of 2019 levels, Chinese customs data shows.