JAKARTA -- North Korea appears to have developed solid-fuel technology that would allow it to strike the U.S.'s eastern coast with intercontinental ballistic missiles and avoid preemptive action against the launch.

A missile tested by Pyongyang on Wednesday climbed to a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday. If true, that exceeds that of the liquid-fuel Hwasong-17 ICBM, which reached 6,045 km in a March launch.