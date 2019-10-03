North Korea tests Trump's limits by showcasing SLBM

SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- A submarine-launched ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Wednesday is a challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's diplomatic approach to Pyongyang just days before the two countries are set to resume nuclear negotiations.

North Korean state media said on Thursday that the country had successfully test-fired a new type of SLBM, confirming what analysts had suspected.

If true, the report indicates a major advance by Pyongyang in improving its military capability, increasing its threat to neighboring countries like Japan and South Korea.

The missile was launched about 17 km off the North Korean port of Wonsan, and fell into waters about 350 km from Japan's Oki Islands, according to the South Korean military, marking the first time North Korea fired a missile into Japan's exclusive economic zone since it began a dialogue with the U.S. in 2018.

Trump is eager to maintain dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told reporters at the United Nations last month that another meeting with Kim "could happen soon." He also told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he was in no rush to denuclearize the North.

The North Korean missile launched Oct. 2 could have traveled a much greater distance at a regular angle, experts say. © Reuters

Wednesday's missile is believed to have been launched on a so-called lofted trajectory, reaching a maximum altitude of 910 km. It could have traveled 1,500 to 2,000 km if fired at an angle that would maximize range, South Korean experts said.

North Korea had successfully tested the submarine-based Pukguksong-1 ballistic missile in 2016, and the land-based Pukguksong-2 in 2017. Kim called for further progress on strategic weapons when he oversaw a missile launch in August.

U.S. and South Korean authorities are working to determine whether Wednesday's missile was launched from a submarine. CNN reported North Korea fired the missile from an underwater launch platform, citing a U.S. official.

Underwater submarine-launched missiles are difficult to detect. But North Korea's submarines are believed to be an updated version of old Soviet vessels with inferior capabilities compared with current American nuclear subs. The U.S. may not consider North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missiles and submarine as a direct threat at this time.

South Korea has requested Japan share relevant intelligence under their General Security of Military Information Agreement, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Wednesday. The agreement is set to expire next month.

Japan has not made its response public. "We don't have a reason to say no if asked," a Japanese defense official said.

This is the third ballistic missile launch by North Korea since Seoul decided to exit its intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid escalating tensions over trade and historical disputes.

The U.S. Air Force tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile after from a base in California hours after the North Korea launch Wednesday, U.S. media reported. The air force said the launch was planned months in advance and not in response to world events or regional tensions.