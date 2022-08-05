ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
N Korea at crossroads

North Korea tests explosive devices at nuclear site: U.N. report

Activity at Punggye-ri paves way for atomic weapons development, experts warn

North Korea has tested explosive devices used for nuclear testing, according to a U.N. report.   © Reuters
KAORI YOSHIDA and HIONA SHIRAIWA, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

UNITED NATIONS -- North Korea has tested explosive devices and begun digging new underground tunnels at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which "paves the way for additional nuclear tests for the development of nuclear weapons," according to a draft U.N. report obtained by Nikkei.

The report, which covers the first seven months of this year, details tactics used by Pyongyang to dodge sanctions. It was submitted Wednesday to the Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee, and will be released after discussion among the council's permanent members.

