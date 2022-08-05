North Korea tests explosive devices at nuclear site: U.N. report

UNITED NATIONS -- North Korea has tested explosive devices and begun digging new underground tunnels at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which "paves the way for additional nuclear tests for the development of nuclear weapons," according to a draft U.N. report obtained by Nikkei.

The report, which covers the first seven months of this year, details tactics used by Pyongyang to dodge sanctions. It was submitted Wednesday to the Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee, and will be released after discussion among the council's permanent members.