N Korea at crossroads

North Korean 'Christmas missile' launch misreported by NHK

Midnight news flash was an error, Japanese broadcaster says 20 minutes later

Nikkei staff writers
NHK's main studios in Tokyo: The Japanese public broadcaster appears to have inadvertently published a missile news flash written "for training purposes." (Photo by Kaisuke Ota)

TOKYO -- Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported early Friday that North Korea had launched a missile over Japan, only to correct the mistake in a retraction less than half an hour later.

A news flash issued at 12:22 a.m. Japan time said that the missile had landed about 2,000 km east of the northern island of Hokkaido. The headline appeared on both its news app and website.

The headline was later removed, and at 12:45 a.m. NHK issued another news flash calling the report an "error."

The false alarm came as the world watched for a possible ballistic missile launch by North Korea following a warning earlier this month that the U.S. could expect a "Christmas gift" whose contents depended on actions by the Trump administration.

In a television broadcast, an NHK newscaster apologized for the mistake and explained that the headline was "for training purposes" and not based on actual events.

