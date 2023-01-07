ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
N Korea at crossroads

North Korean drone may have imaged South's presidential office

Aerial incursions by unmanned aircraft raises threat level for Seoul

The South Korean Defense Ministry displays a North Korean drone in 2017. The incursion of a drone into the South in December 2022 has revealed a new threat.   © Kyodo
JUNNOSUKE KOBARA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- A North Korean drone that entered South Korean airspace last month was possibly conducting video reconnaissance of the presidential office, security officials in Seoul have said, creating a potential new danger.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service said it could not rule out the possibility that the drone -- one of five that crossed into the South on Dec. 26 -- was conducting reconnaissance. Although no classified information was stolen, Pyongyang has demonstrated the ease with which drone cameras could capture information about important security facilities.

