North Korean missile launched from sea platform: Pentagon

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday that North Korea's latest missile launch seems to have been fired from a sea platform.

Washington also disclosed that the launch on Wednesday appears to have been a short- to medium-range ballistic missile.

This coincided with reports from Pyongyang, which claimed that it had successfully launched a submarine-based ballistic missile.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that "[North Koreans] want to talk and we will be talking to them," ahead of planned denuclearization negotiations with Pyongyang.

A delegation headed by North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong-gil has landed in Stockholm, Sweden where the two sides are expected to resume negotiations on Saturday.

The U.S. will send Stephen Biegun, special representative for North Korea.

The meeting will be the first since Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom at the end of June.