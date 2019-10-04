ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
N Korea at crossroads

North Korean missile launched from sea platform: Pentagon

Trump says Pyongyang 'wants to talk' and Washington will oblige

TSUYOSHI NAGASAWA, Nikkei staff writer
What appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile is fired from an undisclosed location in this undated photo released by North Korea's Central News Agency on Oct. 2.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday that North Korea's latest missile launch seems to have been fired from a sea platform.

Washington also disclosed that the launch on Wednesday appears to have been a short- to medium-range ballistic missile.

This coincided with reports from Pyongyang, which claimed that it had successfully launched a submarine-based ballistic missile.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that "[North Koreans] want to talk and we will be talking to them," ahead of planned denuclearization negotiations with Pyongyang.

A delegation headed by North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong-gil has landed in Stockholm, Sweden where the two sides are expected to resume negotiations on Saturday.

The U.S. will send Stephen Biegun, special representative for North Korea.

The meeting will be the first since Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom at the end of June.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media