N Korea at crossroads

South Korea calls out China on North Korea escapees

Comments by minister illustrate Yoon admin's tougher stance on Beijing

North Korean workers gather at customs in Dandong, China's border city with North Korea, on Jan. 9, 2018.    © Kyodo
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

SEOUL -- A South Korean minister on Wednesday called on China to help North Korean escapees make their way to the South, instead of sending them back to potentially face torture and imprisonment.

Minister of Unification Kim Yung-ho, Seoul's top official handling North Korea affairs, implored Beijing to recognize North Koreans who flee into China as refugees entitled to protection under international law. China's position is that North Koreans who cross the border are migrants who entered the country without authorization and are therefore subject to repatriation.

