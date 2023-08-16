South Korea calls out China on North Korea escapees

SEOUL -- A South Korean minister on Wednesday called on China to help North Korean escapees make their way to the South, instead of sending them back to potentially face torture and imprisonment.

Minister of Unification Kim Yung-ho, Seoul's top official handling North Korea affairs, implored Beijing to recognize North Koreans who flee into China as refugees entitled to protection under international law. China's position is that North Koreans who cross the border are migrants who entered the country without authorization and are therefore subject to repatriation.