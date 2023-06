SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday tapped a vocal critic of North Korea as the country's new top official handling affairs with its nuclear-armed neighbor, signaling increasingly open criticism of Pyongyang's human rights abuses.

President Yoon Suk Yeol named Kim Yung-ho, a conservative professor at Sungshin Women's University in Seoul, to lead the Ministry of Unification, the government body in charge of relations with the North.