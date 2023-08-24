South Korea prepares to take fight to North Korea's hackers

SEOUL -- South Korea under President Yoon Suk Yeol is mounting a full-fledged response against North Korea's cyberattacks after high-profile incidents last year demonstrated the expanded sophistication and reach of Pyongyang's digital operations.

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the U.S. released a joint statement Friday during the Camp David summit that expressed concern regarding North Korea's activities on cyberspace to fund the country's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile program. The three leaders agreed to form a trilateral working group to shut down North Korea's cyberthreat, according to the statement.