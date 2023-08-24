ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
N Korea at crossroads

South Korea prepares to take fight to North Korea's hackers

Yoon administration to get proactive after years of defensive posture

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to tackle North Korean cyberthreats at a Camp David summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Aug. 18.   © Reuters
TETSUYA FUJITA, Nikkei Seoul bureau chief | North Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea under President Yoon Suk Yeol is mounting a full-fledged response against North Korea's cyberattacks after high-profile incidents last year demonstrated the expanded sophistication and reach of Pyongyang's digital operations.

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the U.S. released a joint statement Friday during the Camp David summit that expressed concern regarding North Korea's activities on cyberspace to fund the country's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile program. The three leaders agreed to form a trilateral working group to shut down North Korea's cyberthreat, according to the statement.

Read Next

Latest On N Korea at crossroads

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more