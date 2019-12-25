Trump ready to 'deal' with North Korea's Christmas surprise

WASHINGTON -- As Christmas Day was set to dawn in East Asia, U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration was ready for a "gift" promised by North Korea while the world watched and waited for a possible ballistic missile test.

The U.S. is keeping a close eye on North Korea, holding the door open for both dialogue and stronger measures after Pyongyang issued a year-end deadline for action on resetting their bilateral relationship.

"We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, adding that "maybe" the present is "a beautiful vase."

Trump's remarks came after commercial satellite images were reported by various media outlets to show new structures at a factory in Pyongsong -- the same factory where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched preparations for the November 2017 launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile.

Jeffrey Lewis, an arms control expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, told U.S. broadcaster NBC the new building may house work on ICBM launch equipment. Preparations to expand the country's ICBM program appear to be underway at many locations, Lewis said.

This Dec. 19 satellite image from Planet Lab hows the construction of a new structure this month at a missile-related site near Pyongyang. © AP

North Korea has twice this month said it had conducted a "very important test" widely thought to involve firing ICBM engines. Gen. Charles Brown, commander of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, told reporters last week that he expected the "gift" to be "some type of long-range ballistic missile."

A year and a half on from a historic summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore, at which both leaders signed a joint statement affirming a goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, tensions are rising again.

Earlier this month, North Korea's vice foreign minister in charge of U.S. affairs, Ri Thae Song, said Pyongyang had "heard more than enough dialogue rhetoric" from Washington.

"What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get," Ri said.

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, called for a resumption of talks on a trip to Asia earlier this month. But he appears to have failed to have contacted senior North Korean officials during his trip.

When it comes to military action, the Seoul-based daily Chosun Ilbo has reported that U.S. and South Korean forces trained for a so-called decapitation strike against North Korean leadership in November.

The exercises took place in South Korea, and images of them were posted on a U.S. Department of Defense-related website before being taken down, according to the paper.