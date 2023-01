TOKYO/SEOUL -- South Korea and the U.S. are planning tabletop military exercises against a potential nuclear attack by North Korea, a senior U.S. official has said, as Pyongyang signals a push to produce more nuclear weapons in 2023.

"The DPRK's actions and statements have caused increasing concern," a senior U.S. official told Nikkei on Monday, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.