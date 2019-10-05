US and North Korea set to resume nuclear talks in Sweden

SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and North Korea are set to reopen working-level talks on denuclearization in Stockholm as early as Saturday, proceeding as expected despite North Korea's launch this week of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The two delegations had "preliminary contact" on Friday before the start of formal talks, according to the North Korean side. U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was spotted at the headquarters of Sweden's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that day, and Special Envoy Mark Lambert was reportedly also in the Swedish capital.

Whether officials can narrow the gaps between the two sides' negotiating positions remains an open question. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had offered in February to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear complex in exchange for sanctions relief, but failed to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump. Pyongyang hopes to arrange another summit before year-end.

The North Korean delegation is led for the first time by Kim Myong Gil, former ambassador to Vietnam, who was tapped as chief negotiator in a reshuffle after the failed February summit.

Kim is accompanied by deputy Kwon Jong Gun, previously head of the foreign ministry's North American affairs department, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported. The delegation stopped in Beijing on Thursday en route to Sweden.

The North hopes to achieve its goal of a phased process by having the two sides agree on partial denuclearization measures alongside rewards the U.S. can accept relatively easily. A statement last week attributed to Kim Kye Gwan, a former North Korean first vice foreign minister, indicated that Pyongyang will not start to disarm before securing concessions from Washington.

Since meeting with Kim for the third time in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to restart talks. This week's missile launch -- just after this round of negotiations was announced -- has not changed his mind.

Trump did not condemn the incident when asked about it Thursday. "We'll see," he said. "They want to talk, and we'll be talking to them soon."

The Republican president, faced with shaky economic data and an impeachment inquiry by the Democratic Party, may hope to divert supporters' attention with a foreign policy victory ahead of the 2020 presidential election.