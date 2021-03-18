US urges China to use clout to push North Korea to denuclearize

SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged China to use its influence over North Korea to push the isolated nation to denuclearize.

"China has a critical role to play in working to convince North Korea to pursue denuclearization," Blinken told reporters in Seoul. "China has a unique relationship with North Korea. Virtually all of North Korea's economic relationships is its trade with China... so it has tremendous influence, and I think it has a shared interest in making sure that we do something about North Korea's nuclear program and about the increasingly dangerous ballistic missile program."

"I would hope that whatever happens going forward, China will use that influence effectively to move North Korea to nuclearization," Blinken added.

Blinken was speaking after so-called "two-plus-talks" alongside U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook.

The meeting came hours after North Korea slammed Washington's attempts to initiate contact with Pyongyang.

Choe Son Hui, first vice minister of foreign affairs for North Korea, blasted the attempts at communication as a "cheap trick" that would never be answered until the U.S. dropped hostile policies.

"What has been heard from the U.S. since the emergence of the new regime is only lunatic theory of 'threat from North Korea' and groundless rhetoric about 'complete denuclearization," Choe said in comments reported by Korean Central News Agency state mouthpiece.

The meeting came after a visit to Tokyo by Blinken and Austin.

South Korea and the U.S. also agreed that Japan is their key ally in the region for counteracting North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. South Korea has been under pressure from the U.S. to work closely with Tokyo on security and diplomatic issues, setting aside their disputes over the historical and territorial matters.

"We agreed that military cooperation among the Republic of Korea, the U.S. and Japan matters for peace in Northeast Asia, despite having some historical issues," Suh said.

Seoul has distanced itself from the "free and open Indo-Pacific" concept pursued by Washington and Tokyo, as well as the Quad grouping of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia, in part not wanting to burn bridges with Beijing.

In a joint statement, the two sides said: "The Ministers and Secretaries affirmed the importance of ROK-U.S.-Japan trilateral cooperation and pledged to continue promoting mutually-beneficial, forward looking cooperation to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region."

A State Department fact sheet updated on Wednesday said that "a robust and effective trilateral relationship" between the U.S., South Korea and Japan "is critical for our joint security and interests in defending freedom and democracy, upholding human rights, championing women's empowerment, combating climate change, promoting regional and global peace, security, and the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific and across the globe."

Blinken said that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the next few weeks "in close coordination and consultation with the Republic of Korea and Japan, with other key partners, including reviewing pressure offers, and potential for future diplomacy."

The U.S. and South Korea also signed a special measures agreement to raise South Korea's payment for the defense cost by 13.9% this year from last year's 1 trillion won ($888 million). The payment will increase at the same growth rate of South Korea's defense budget from next year.