Xi attends North Korea troupe performance in symbolic gesture

BEIJING -- A North Korean arts troupe performed in China for the first time in three years this weekend to an audience including President Xi Jinping, in a sign that the communist neighbors are building friendlier ties.

The occasion contrasted with the last visit by Northern performers in 2015, which ended with an abrupt cancellation and the band returning home. It reflects not only a change in Pyongyang's behavior, but the growing hostility between Beijing and Washington as well.

The troupe drew enthusiastic applause at Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday and Sunday, with a set that included the Korean folk song "Arirang" and China's "Song of the Yangtze River." After Sunday's show, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan -- herself a famous singer -- took the stage to shake hands with the performers and smiled in a group photo.

Xi spoke with the troupe's leader, Ri Su Yong, vice chairman of the North's ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, and the two called for strengthening bonds of friendship as the two countries prepare to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in October.

It was a much warmer tone than the December 2015 visit by North Korea's Moranbong Band, a female pop group reportedly put together personally by top leader Kim Jong Un. According to a source familiar with Sino-North Korean relations, that show was called off after the hosts found out during rehearsals that the performance would include images of missile launches and demanded a change, which was refused.

At that point, Beijing would have found it difficult to host such a provocative show, as it was trying to maintain friendly ties with Washington and the North was testing its nuclear and long-range missile arsenal.

China's Communist Party sent Wang Jiarui, an official with close ties to Pyongyang who had previously headed the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee, to the band's lodgings to defuse the situation. But the group had already received orders from Pyongyang to cancel the performance and return home and could not reverse course.

With Beijing and Pyongyang further apart, the North conducted its fourth nuclear test three weeks later in January 2016. It tested warheads and missiles at an unprecedented pace over the two years through the end of 2017. This course was "the only way to defend our nation," a North Korean source said.

Beginning in 2018, the North shifted focus to building up its economy, and began negotiating directly with the U.S. From China's perspective, building ties with North Korea became invaluable once more in strengthening its hand against Washington as tensions built on trade and other fronts. That shift in attitude led to Xi meeting with Kim four times in the span of one year, as well as to this weekend's hosting of the Northern troupe.

Some saw significance in the choice to have Xi attend the performance's second day, however. It suggests the Chinese side "may have used the first day to make sure of the show's content, just in case," in the words of a diplomatic source.