Japan's schools close, China trade data, and Foxconn outlook call

2020's grim opening continues in March as the new coronavirus epidemic that began in China morphs into full outbreaks in Japan and beyond, reaching as far as the U.S. and Italy.

Amid rising anxiety that the Tokyo Olympic games scheduled for this summer may fall victim to the virus, the Japanese government closed schools nationwide for a month, a measure that takes effect this week.

Markets also melted down last week, with both Japan's Nikkei Stock Average and China's Shanghai Composite Index sliding 3.7%. The pressure to keep interest rates low remains, with Malaysia and Australia's central banks in the spotlight this week.

MONDAY

Indefinite recess for Japan's students

Elementary, middle and high schools across Japan will suspend classes, starting Monday. The closure was requested last week by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who said the next two weeks are critical to curbing the coronavirus epidemic.

While most private and public schools have complied with the request, some cities, including Kanazawa on the Sea of Japan coast and Ibara in the western prefecture of Okayama, have opted to keep schools open to avoid disrupting the academic year and parents' work schedules. Experts have raised questions about the closure policy, as infection among children appears rare.

What's plaguing Japan's economy? Coronavirus, typhoons and taxes.

Hong Kong retail's bad 12 months

The impact of the deadly coronavirus on consumption in Hong Kong will start showing up in January retail sales figures due out Monday. The territory is expected to see retail sales fall for the 12th month in a row, even as it struggles with prolonged social unrest and the coronavirus outbreak. As mainland travelers mostly stayed home and skipped Lunar New Year shopping sprees, sales of jewelry, watches and other luxury goods are likely to see the steepest drop among all sectors.

JD.com announces 4Q results

Nasdaq-listed JD.com will report fourth-quarter earnings on Monday before the markets open. The Chinese online retailer beat revenue and profit forecasts in the third quarter of 2019, thanks largely to expansion into smaller cities and rural China.

Investors are focused on whether the company can maintain growth as the coronavirus disrupts its distribution networks, and whether a reported plan to spin off its logistics arms in an initial public offering will materialize later this year.

TUESDAY

Australia monetary policy meeting

The Reserve Bank of Australia's board meets Tuesday, with the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on an already sluggish domestic economy at the top of the agenda. Given the likely hit to the global economy from the epidemic, many economists believe Australia's central bank will have little choice but to cut its benchmark interest rate, either this month or in April.

Foxconn hosts 1Q outlook call

Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn, which trades as Hon Hai Precision Industry, will host a teleconference with investors on Tuesday to reveal the company's outlook for the current quarter.

The world's largest contract electronics maker and China's biggest exporter has suffered supply-chain disruptions and a halting restart of its plants, where understaffing and measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus remain a challenge.

Foxconn's plant in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, assembles nearly half of Apple's iPhones. © AP

Malaysia central bank meeting

Bank Negara Malaysia's previous interest rate cut in January brought the rate down to 2.75%, its lowest since 2010. The country's central bank monetary policy board will convene again on Tuesday, with political instability plaguing Malaysia and the government announcing a 20 billion ringgit ($4.7 billion) stimulus package last week to cushion the impact of the coronavirus.

WEDNESDAY

Signs of recession in Australia's GDP report?

The U.S.-China trade war, the coronavirus outbreak, wildfires and flooding could lead to a rare decline in Australia's gross domestic product when figures for the March quarter are released Wednesday. With unemployment rising over the last 12 months, some economists believe there is a slim chance that Australia could slip into recession.

'Not the bad guys': Our February cover story explored the mining industry's claim that climate change isn't behind Australia's devastating fires.

THURSDAY

Hong Kong MTR announces 2019 results

Hong Kong's railway operator, MTR, is expecting a severe blow to its 2019 earnings, after monthslong anti-government demonstrations dented travel by residents and tourists. The increasingly violent protests forced the suspension of railway services on several weekends, starting in August.

MTR stations across the city have also been vandalized following accusations that the company was cooperating with the police and helping to cover up brutality by the security forces.

FRIDAY

Oppo unveils new flagship phone

Oppo, the world's fifth-largest smartphone maker, will introduce its latest flagship model, featuring 5G capability, in an online press event Friday, which it had earlier postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese company had grand plans to promote the new model at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, part of Oppo's effort to raise its profile and take advantage of rival Huawei's lackluster overseas sales. Oppo went as far as to send staff weeks before the MWC to self-quarantine in advance. But the expo, one of the year's most important tech events, was canceled due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.

One month since Wuhan doctor's death

Friday marks one month since the death of Chinese whistleblower Li Wenliang, a doctor who was labeled a "rumormonger" by Chinese authorities for warning colleagues about the new coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak.

Although Li was eventually vindicated, he was infected and died from the very illness he raised the alarm over. Public doubt lingers in China as authorities struggle to prove that they have not been hiding information from the start of the outbreak.

Opinion: Coronavirus-fighting tech is strengthening China's mass surveillance

A makeshift memorial to Li Wenliang is seen at an entrance to his workplace, Wuhan Central Hospital, on Feb. 7. © Reuters

WEEKEND

China reports monthly trade data

China will release combined trade data for January and February on Saturday in line with a change to how it publishes economic data, starting this year.

Why the change? Economic indicators are affected by which month in which the Lunar New Year falls each year.

What to watch for: Market players will turn their attention to how the two-month trade statistics were affected by the coronavirus and the preliminary trade deal that China reached with the U.S.

Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang elects new chairman

Taiwan's biggest opposition party will elect a new leader on Saturday, following the resignation of Wu Den-yih. Wu stepped down in January to take responsibility for the poor showing of the China-friendly party's presidential candidate, Han Kuo-yu, who lost in a landslide the same month to President Tsai Ing-wen.

Who's in the running? Former KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin, son of renowned general and former Premier Hau Pei-tsun, is running against KMT lawmaker Johnny Chiang for the leadership of the century-old party.