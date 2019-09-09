Nissan board meeting, Jack Ma departs, new iPhones coming

Good morning! Welcome to the first installment of Nikkei Asian Preview, a list of the most important business, economic and political events happening in Asia each week.

Here is what's happening this week:

Nissan Motor's CEO Hiroto Saikawa has decided to step down and has informed colleagues of his intention, according to this Nikkei scoop. Jack Ma Yun will officially retire from Alibaba Group Holding. The release of a new iPhones will test whether Apple can reverse a sales downturn in China. And Hong Kong will host a summit on China's flagship infrastructure initiative.

Monday

Saikawa's decision

After struggling to improve Nissan's performance and recent revelations that he was overpaid under a bonus program, CEO Hiroto Saikawa has decided to step down, sources told Nikkei. The embattled carmaker's board is due to hold a regularly scheduled meeting this afternoon in Tokyo.

The board is expected to receive a report into alleged improper compensation received by Saikawa and other executives. The company's governance practices have come under intense scrutiny since the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn in November.

ASEAN meeting in Bangkok

Thailand is hosting the ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting until Tuesday. The main event is a ministerial meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership -- an ambitious trade pact that includes ASEAN members as well as China, India and others.

Tuesday

Jack Ma departs

Jack Ma, the English-teacher-turned-entrepreneur who started Alibaba Group Holding 20 years ago in his Hangzhou flat, will officially hand over his chairman title to CEO Daniel Zhang today. The Chinese e-commerce conglomerate now has a market cap of nearly half a trillion dollars.

In addition to being Ma's retirement, it will also be his 55th birthday. Ma says he wants his post-Alibaba life to be devoted to education.

No pressure

Can Apple's new iPhone pull it out of its sales slump? Earlier this year, Apple lost the title of No. 2 smartphone maker to Huawei, and it has seen its sales drop in China. The new phone, rumored to be called the iPhone 11, will come in three different models and is expected to have new camera configurations, better chips and new colors.

Click here to read the Nikkei Asian Review's scoop last week about Apple's plans company to launch a new low-cost iPhone next spring.

Wednesday

Abe's cabinet reshuffle

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to reshuffle his cabinet today. The move comes before a planned consumption tax hike in October. Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, is rumored to be in the running for a Cabinet post in the reshuffle. Toshimitsu Motegi, economic revitalization minister, is to be appointed foreign minister.

Belt and Road in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong government will hold its fourth annual Belt and Road Summit today and Thursday. The event will give local authorities a chance to try to assure the world that business is still going ahead despite the past three months of anti-government protests. This time, Chief Executive Carrie Lam is not on the speakers' program, but a number of high-profile business leaders, including Charoen Pokphand Group Senior Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont and Lippo Group Chairman Mochtar Riady, are due to address delegates.