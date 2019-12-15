Xi visits Macao, Chinese corporate debt and Rouhani in Japan

Welcome to Nikkei Asian Preview, a list of the most important business, economic and political events happening in Asia each week.

How can we make this newsletter better? Give us your feedback here.

Here's what we're watching, plus scroll down for a sneak peek of our next cover story:

MONDAY

Pressure and propaganda

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide, will release a report on mainland China's efforts to influence the media and disseminate information vetted by Beijing.

The report comes as unrest in Hong Kong reaches its sixth month, and a few weeks before Taiwan's presidential elections.

Background: From Hong Kong to the NBA, how China is losing the media war

TUESDAY

Carrie Lam wraps annual Beijing visit

Troubled Chief Executive Carrie Lam will return to Hong Kong on Tuesday after briefing Beijing on the state of the city. Central government officials are expected to give Lam guidance on handling the protests, and to discuss further integrating Hong Kong into national development plans.

Opinion: Our contributors on whether Hong Kong has more to gain from carving out its own path, or from Beijing's plan to create a tech region to rival Silicon Valley.

Protesters in Hong Kong criticize Chief Executive Carrie Lam's close ties to Beijing. © Reuters

Masayoshi Son speaks at government event

After keeping the government at arm's length, SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the Moonshot International Symposium in Tokyo.

Moonshot Research and Development Program, a newly established government initiative to fund "radical solutions", possibly including artificial intelligence, which Son has famously invested in.

WEDNESDAY

Thailand's central bank meets

After two cuts to balance the strength of the baht, the Bank of Thailand is expected to hold the rate steady at its last meeting of the year.

Thailand's currency is hovering at its most expensive level against the dollar since 2013.

Taro Kono meets defense counterpart in China

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono is scheduled to meet in China with his counterpart, Wei Fenghe. It will be the first visit to China by a Japanese defense minister since Yasukazu Hamada in 2009.

On the agenda: Establishing a hotline between senior officials to prevent accidental sea and air clashes will be the main topic, as well as the Chinese military's participation in naval reviews with Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

THURSDAY

"China's LVMH" stares down a default

Fashion giant Shandong Ruyi, which as recently as last year was referred to as China's LVMH, faces a bond repayment deadline.

Bad reviews: Moody's Analytics cut the company's rating last week, citing its ability to service offshore and onshore debt maturities over the next 18 months. Earlier this month, S&P withdrew from rating the company.

Why it matters: Any delays will add to fears of offshore bond defaults as China's economic growth drops to a three-decade low. Earlier this month, investors in commodities trader Tewoo Group's dollar-denominated bonds took heavy losses in what is considered the first offshore default in two decades by a Chinese state-owned company.

Honda leans on motorbike business

As the automobile market enters a slump, Honda Motor will announce its strategy to increase its Southeast Asian market share in alternative forms of transport.

Motorcycles are the new cash cow, and Honda showed off its electric models at the Tokyo Motor Show last month.

FRIDAY

A message from Macao

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be on hand in Macao as the city observes the 20th anniversary of its return from Portuguese to Chinese rule.

Ho Iat-seng, previously the legislative president, will be inaugurated as Macao's new chief executive.

With Beijing keen to play up Macao as a role model amid Hong Kong's continuing protests, Xi will reportedly announce measures to support Macao's development as a yuan securities hub.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014, celebrating the Macao handover anniversary. © Xinhua/Kyodo

Rouhani and Abe meet in Tokyo

Amid a deadlock with the parties in the Iran nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani is expected to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday in Japan. Abe is expected to liaise between Rouhani and the U.S.

Safe passage along the Persian Gulf is a critical issue for Japan, which depends on oil from the Middle East. During their last meeting at the United Nations in September, Abe urged Rouhani to play a constructive role in stabilizing the region.

WEEKEND

A tale of two rallies

The southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, where Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu was elected mayor last year, will see two opposing protests on Saturday.

Critics of Han will protest his deserting the city to run his national campaign. In response, Han has mobilized his supporters across the country to come to Kaohsiung.

The city's police department will maximize manpower to guard the rallies, especially when the two sides cross paths at a local train station.

Taiwan's election: A battle over identity with ballots, not bullets