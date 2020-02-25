Omnibus bills seeks to add to Indonesia's 'economic complexity'

JAKARTA -- Indonesia hopes its sweeping omnibus bills will attract investment as it seeks to diversify its economy and escape the "middle-income trap," the country's coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, told the Nikkei Forum Jakarta 2020 on Tuesday.

The government earlier in February submitted to parliament a draft of an omnibus bill on taxation and another on job creation. The bills, which stirred up opposition, especially on labor issues, are aimed at boosting investment in downstream industry projects. Provisions include lower severance pay for laid off workers, lower corporate taxes and a more business-friendly tax regime. The bills also seek to cut red tape by giving more authority to the central government over licensing.

"Some investors have raised the issue of local governments. In the omnibus bills, if there are problems, we can overrule [local governments]. We cannot make it [take] too long to get a license," Pandjaitan said at the forum, whose theme is "a New Indonesia."

Pandjaitan said the bills are part of the government's strategy to "increase [economic] complexity through investment," adding, "hopefully, in 100 days, we'll see the result."

He called the changes necessary, saying Indonesia has for decades relied too heavily on exports of unprocessed commodities. This has helped countries grow rapidly to middle-income status in the past, Pandjaitan said. But it has led to declining average export growth in the past three decades, with low manufacturing growth.

Indonesia lags far behind Vietnam in this respect, the minister said. As a result, the country's transition from middle to higher income levels has slowed, putting Southeast Asia's largest economy in a middle-income trap.

One of the value-added industries that Indonesia wants to prioritize is development of lithium-ion batteries, Pandjaitan said, to as it looks to benefit from the growing popularity of electric vehicles around the world. Nickel is increasingly used in battery cathodes for EVs and Indonesia, as the world's largest nickel ore producer, can tap this resource to reach this goal, he said. "Indonesia has huge potential to be a key player in the lithium-[ion] battery industry."

He added that preparations for the industry are set to take off this year, supported by an expanding nickel production hub built in partnership with China in the town of Morowali in eastern Indonesia. Some plans, however, have been delayed by the new coronavirus outbreak in China and elsewhere. So far, Indonesia has had no confirmed cases of the disease.