Asia Stream: Where Does Afghanistan Go From Here?

Every episode, Asia Stream tracks and analyzes the Indo-Pacific with a mix of expert interviews and original reporting by our correspondents from across the globe.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
One year after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, we look at the situation on the ground, what the international community is missing, and what might come next.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.