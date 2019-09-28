Japan catches rugby fever in first week of World Cup

TOKYO -- A victory for the hosts set the tone for a week of excitement at Japan's Rugby World Cup as local and foreign fans alike crowded into stadiums across the country to witness the pinnacle of the sport.

On the opening day of Friday, Sept. 20, more than 45,700 spectators in the Tokyo Stadium stands watched Japan trounce Russia 30-10, scoring four tries.

"It was a relief, because whether the host country wins or loses affects the mood of the whole tournament," a source involved with the tournament said.

In the northeastern Japanese city of Kamaishi, a five-hour train ride from the capital, around 14,000 fans crammed into the newly built Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium for the Fiji-Uruguay match on Wednesday. Cheers erupted from the stands as 19th-ranked Uruguay upset No. 10 Fiji in a closely fought game.

The high-capacity International Stadium Yokohama hosted clashes between rugby powerhouses over the weekend -- New Zealand vs. South Africa on Saturday and Ireland vs. Scotland on Sunday -- with more than 60,000 people at each match.

Ireland and Scotland fans show off their national pride before their teams' match Sept. 22 in Yokohama, which was attended by nearly 64,000 people. (Photo by Toshiki Sasazu)

All told, 426,200 spectators attended the 12 matches in the first week.

More than 1.8 million tickets had been sold for the tournament as a whole as of this past Friday, representing 97% of available seats, according to the organizing committee.

"There have been more buyers who aren't rugby fans than we expected, thanks to steady advertising campaigns in host cities and elsewhere," an insider said.

In Sapporo, the Australia-Fiji match on Saturday and the England-Tonga match on Sunday brought so many people that the streets were "flooded" with foreign tourists, an official involved in the city's games said, adding that "it was like we were overseas."

Foreign visitors stop at a tourist information booth at the England-U.S. match in Kobe on Sept. 26.

England fans show off a flag on Sept. 26, when the team played against the U.S. in Kobe.

As many as 500 foreigners congregated at St. John's Wood, an English-style pub in the northern city, creating a raucous atmosphere as fans put their arms around one another's shoulders and sang. The bar stocked 10 times the usual amount of beer on Saturday yet still ran out.

"We had two and a half times our usual weekend sales, the most since we opened," the store manager said with a smile.

The committee has estimated the economic impact of the event, which runs through Nov. 2, at 430 billion yen ($4 billion).