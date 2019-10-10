Super typhoon threatens to hammer Rugby World Cup

TOKYO -- Typhoon Hagibis is on course to hit Japan over the weekend, possibly washing out seven matches of the Rugby World Cup.

Sunday will be the last day of the first-round. Matches that are called off because of inclement weather will be considered a draw and each team given two points. Fans who bought tickets will get refunds.

Forecasts by the Japan Meteorological Agency show the super typhoon reaching southwestern Japan on Saturday afternoon before sweeping eastern parts of the country the next day.

Tournament officials will consider fan safety when deciding whether to hold matches.

"Public and team safety is our number one priority," said World Rugby, the sports governing body, in a Tuesday statement. "While we have robust contingency plans in place for pool matches, such plans, if required, will only be actioned if the safety of teams, fans, and workforce can be guaranteed."

World Rugby added that it would be "inappropriate to comment on any contingency plans at this stage."

The tournament's organizing committee is working closely with weather forecast companies and host cities to determine the fate of scheduled games. Final decisions will be announced at least six hours prior to kickoff.

No Rugby World Cup matches have been called off in the past eight tournaments.

Among matches scheduled over the weekend is the much-anticipated clash between Ireland and Samoa.

Meanwhile, host Japan was at the top of Pool A with 14 points as of Tuesday. The dark horse could advance to the quarterfinals for the first time depending on the results of Wednesday's matches. But a game with Scotland scheduled for Sunday in Yokohama will likely decide whether Japan advances to the knockout stage starting Oct. 19.

The expected path of Typhoon Hagibis © Japan Meteorological Agency

Knockout matches can be postponed but not canceled, however their venues can be changed.

The organizing committee had considered calling off the match between France and the U.S. on Oct. 2 as Typhoon Mitag approached the venue in the southern city of Fukuoka, but the storm changed course, allowing the game to proceed.