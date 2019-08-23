ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Sharing Economy

Japan to count sharing economy in official GDP

Airbnb-style rentals to be incorporated as soon as next fiscal year

MARIKO HIRANO, Nikkei staff writer
Airbnb-style rentals, like the one pictured, so far have not been fully accounted for in Japan's GDP. (Photo by Tokuyuki Matsubushi)

TOKYO -- Japan will include sharing activities like Airbnb-style vacation rentals in gross domestic product calculations as early as fiscal 2020, Nikkei has learned, as the government seeks a better picture of the growing sector.

The Cabinet Office estimates that 80 billion to 100 billion yen ($751 million to $939 million) in such activity currently slips through the cracks.

The missing amount pales beside the overall nominal GDP of around 550 trillion yen. But the sharing economy is expected to continue growing in coming years.

GDP, which represents the total value created in a country over a set period, is a crucial metric of economic health. Certain aspects of the sharing economy, such as the roughly 50 billion to 60 billion yen in transaction fees paid to operators of flea market or room-sharing apps, appear to be already factored into GDP through the companies.

But this excludes value created by individuals. In the case of a private room rental -- minpaku in Japanese -- that would be the room's rate minus fees and other costs, such as for cleaning. Home-sharing legislation that took effect last year has given the government easier access to data on minpaku sales and other figures needed to capture the sector in GDP calculations.

The Cabinet Office has estimated Japan's sharing economy overall at about 630 billion yen 670 billion yen in 2017, up roughly 50% in a year. Such consumer-to-consumer flea market apps as Mercari, which has struggled to catch on abroad but is a major player in Japan, have shown particularly striking growth.

But international standards for calculating GDP exclude sales of secondhand goods through the likes of Mercari on the grounds that no new value is created from existing products changing hands.

Because GDP emphasizes benchmarks like production, critics say it does not fully capture wealth generated from technological advances. Free digital services in Japan generate about 42 trillion yen in value, the Nomura Research Institute estimates -- equivalent to about 8% of GDP.

As part of its effort to objectively measure economic value not captured by GDP, the Cabinet Office this year began publishing a collection of indexes tracking people's well-being.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media