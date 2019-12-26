ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Sharing Economy

The sharing economy tackles Tokyo's unloved umbrella problem

Service promises to trim waste in nation that goes through 130m umbrellas a year

HIKARU YAMAGAMI, Nikkei staff writer
Umbrellas with a design based on an ancient map of the Tokyo Station area can be unlocked with a dedicated app or with the Line messaging app. (Photo by iKasa and Yuki Kohara)

TOKYO -- Japan's capital, where umbrellas are just as likely to be forgotten as reused, has attracted a small rent-an-umbrella service around Tokyo Station.

The new service will rent umbrellas for 70 yen (64 cents) per 24 hours. They can be unlocked with a dedicated app or with the Line messaging app at 41 rental stands near station exits, at nearby facilities and around the Nihombashi area.

Many commuters in Japan don't fuss about umbrellas because they are inexpensive. Flimsy ones made of translucent plastic can be had for around 500 yen ($4.50), and small ones can often be found for much less.

People leave their umbrellas behind on trains, at restaurants, in fitness centers and other places. According to East Japan Railway, umbrellas are the second most common article left on trains, after clothing.

Between 120 million and 130 million umbrellas are consumed every year in Japan, according to an estimate by the industry's Japan Umbrella Promotion Association, based in Tokyo's Taito Ward.

After it rains, lost-and-founds at train stations across Japan can quickly fill up with unwanted umbrellas. (Photo by Kento Awashima)

The idea behind the new rental service is that it might help people reuse these rain shields.

The Tokyo Station City Management Council, property developer Tokyo Tatemono and their partners have contracted Nature Innovation Group's iKasa umbrella rental service to run the project.

Nature Innovation Group has prepared 1,000 umbrellas for the service that feature a design based on an ancient map of the Tokyo Station area.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media