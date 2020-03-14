ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Society

70% of Japanese parents feel troubled by school closures

Survey shows parents at wits end trying to deal with their children's own stress

ATSUSHI MURATA, Nikkei staff writer
Some classrooms are open for limited hours in the mornings and afternoons, but students who go must study on their own and not talk.   © Kyodo

TOKYO -- About 70% of Japanese parents and caregivers are either "troubled" or "very troubled" by the nationwide closure of schools, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

Tokyo-based Florence, a nonprofit organization that works with day care centers and other children's facilities, conducted the online survey from March 6 through March 9. It received 8,339 valid responses from caregivers of preschool- to high school-age children.

Among the respondents, 68.1% said they are either "very troubled" or "troubled." In one-parent households, or those earning less than 3 million yen ($28,771) a year, the share was greater than 70%.

As for specific concerns, 69.9% of respondents are anxious that their children are not getting enough exercise. The second biggest worry was about kids experiencing mental stress from not being able to see their friends, at 56.8%. Also, 56.6% of the respondents said they are afraid their children will fall behind in their studies. Multiple answers were permitted.

Asked how they are dealing with their kids being home or what services they are using, more than 60% of the respondents said they are making their children's lunches, 32.7% said they are leaving their children home alone for long periods of time and 16.1% said they are making use of public and private centers that take care of children outside of school hours. The lower a household's income, the less likely they are to use services like online learning programs.

As for what the public and private sectors could provide to help with the situation, more than half of the respondents said they want "places for children to go and play" and "educational aid to compensate for falling behind in classes."

The survey also had a comment section that showed how much stress parents are under.

"Our household is turning into a mess," one respondent wrote, "and I yelled pretty strongly at my kids. A little more and I would have hit them."

While some classrooms are still open in the morning and again in the afternoon, "during the five and a half hours [in all], the kids can't talk to each other or take breaks. It's all self-study," one survey-taker wrote. "Even when they're eating lunch they can't talk to each other privately. For young children, it's impossible to continue on like this for two weeks."

"There are concerns that the effects on children's minds and bodies will become more severe" the longer the school closure lasts, Florence noted. The nonprofit is proposing a number of measures: that school grounds be opened for exercise purposes, that online courses be provided, that paper learning materials and picture books be distributed, and that economic support be given to families whose finances are strained.

