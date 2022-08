TOKYO -- The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month was a reminder of how distress can cloud judgment when it comes to discerning fake news from facts.

From the coronavirus to the war in Ukraine, recent events have shown disinformation is becoming more sophisticated, making it necessary "to adapt, to be quick and agile on the front foot," said Rebecca Skippage, editor of the BBC Disinformation Unit, in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia.