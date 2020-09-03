After Rio Tinto row, Aboriginal Australians turn to next fight

SYDNEY -- In one of the most remote corners of Australia, the Wintawari Guruma people are fighting to save heritage sites that date back thousands of years.

They are in a David vs. Goliath battle with one of the world's largest miners, Fortescue Metals Group -- a familiar story, after rival Rio Tinto caused a similar stir earlier this year.

Fortescue wants to expand its iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. But the sites, with their sacred texts and rock art, stand in the way and are earmarked for demolition, pending reviews.

"What is at stake is not just seeing culturally valuable and irreplaceable sites impacted at the expense of mining," said Tony Bevan of the Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation, a native title group representing the community's interests. "This approach also prevents a fair and proper decision-making process. [These] rock shelters point to use and occupation of the area by Wintawari Guruma ancestors for at least 47,000 years and possibly longer."

This is only the latest chapter in the mining industry's complicated history with Indigenous Australians, as it walks an ethical tightrope in pursuit of economic development. Rio has faced intense scrutiny since it destroyed sacred Aboriginal artifacts in May -- a move that cost executives millions of dollars in forfeited bonuses and prompted calls for the CEO to resign. China Shenhua Energy, too, has come under pressure over mining plans that threaten ancient artifacts in New South Wales.

Despite these controversies, the Wintawari Guruma site is one of dozens scattered across Western Australia that are due to be demolished by mining heavyweights over the coming months.

Mining is Australia's largest source of export revenue, and the industry has had a fraught relationship with the country's Indigenous population ever since the gold rush led to widespread dispossession of Aboriginal Australians in the 1880s. There was a time when mining communities essentially operated like an "apartheid regime," according to professor Marcia Langton, a prominent Indigenous academic and anthropologist.

"There were curfews around the towns, Aboriginal people were not allowed into the towns," she said. "Aboriginal people were not employed at the mines and they had to do their shopping in the day."

An Aboriginal rock painting: Australia's Indigenous communities have had a fraught relationship with the country's mining industry for well over a century. © Getty Images

It was not until roughly a century later, in the early 1990s, that relations significantly improved. This followed a landmark High Court ruling that acknowledged, for the first time, that Indigenous peoples had occupied and owned land before British colonization.

The decision overturned the doctrine of terra nullius, or nobody's land, and led to the Native Title Act that recognizes Indigenous land rights. Today, more than a third of the entire Australian landmass has some form of Indigenous title. The legislation also paved the way for billions of dollars in compensation claims.

Ironically, it was Rio Tinto that led efforts to build bridges with the First Australians following the bill's passage. In a speech in 1995, Leon Davis, the CEO of what was then Conzinc Riotinto of Australia, vowed to negotiate with traditional owners under the law. In doing so he broke ranks with the industry's top body, which had led a ferocious campaign against Aboriginal land rights.

After 20 years of reform, the industry is now the largest private-sector employer of Indigenous Australians. In Pilbara alone, there are around 150 Aboriginal businesses in the mining supply chain, with collective turnover reaching hundreds of millions of dollars.

Bevan, whose Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation represents native titleholders covering over 6,000 sq. km, acknowledged that the resources sector has brought "significant benefits to Western Australia and the nation" but argued that more needs to be done to improve relations.

"It's about getting the balance right," he said.

"Successive governments have been preoccupied in cutting 'red tape' and 'reforming project approvals.' These initiatives have the effect of prioritizing miners over traditional owner interests. The vast amount of iron ore in the Pilbara means it shouldn't be a contest."

Bevan called for legislation that "reflects modern values" and recognizes the interests of all parties. He said this is "critical to ensure future generations have a cultural heritage to inherit."

It is something Western Australia's government has promised, despite opposition from a large section of the resources industry over concerns about stifling the economy.

Under the state's proposed reforms to heritage protection legislation, unveiled on Wednesday, Aboriginal communities and traditional owners will be "at the center of agreement-making and responsible for evaluating the importance and significance of identified heritage sites," according to Ben Wyatt, West Australia's Aboriginal Affairs Minister.

"The new legislation won't unwind the pain felt by many [but] it will go a long way to ensuring Aboriginal people's heritage is better recognized and managed for the benefit of all Western Australians," Wyatt said.

Wyatt, who is also the state's treasurer and the first Aboriginal individual to hold that portfolio in any Australian parliament, believes the two sides can find common ground.

"The mining industry knows that respecting Aboriginal cultural heritage is fundamental to forging a social license to operate," he said, "while traditional owners also understand that wealth creation through mining can also play a role in Aboriginal people's economic and social future."

Yet, despite the push for legislative reform and Aboriginal reconciliation action plans involving more than 1,000 Australian companies, investors are beginning to lose patience with the mining industry.

HESTA, a $52 billion Australian pension fund and a major Rio Tinto investor, called for systematic change at the company during a recent parliamentary inquiry into the miner's destruction of the Juukan Gorge. "We take our obligations to advance the ambitions of reconciliation in this country seriously," Mary Delahuntry, HESTA's head of impact, said.

Delahuntry blasted Rio's decision to destroy the caves, saying shareholders ultimately suffer when miners fail to uphold their social responsibilities. "Investors will pay the long-term costs of the damage to Rio Tinto's license to operate," she said.

If the miner doesn't improve its processes, HESTA will "consider how to achieve greater accountability at their next AGM."

Meanwhile, the nation's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, has called for tougher penalties against Rio, saying the company's decision to strip its executives' bonuses falls "significantly short."

The miner has perhaps heeded the warnings. Its CEO, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, is seeking a face-to-face meeting with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura traditional owners, after publicly apologizing for the distress caused.

Fortescue, for its part, is defending its relations with Indigenous Australians while the Western Australian government and the company itself consider the cultural heritage impact of its Pilbara expansion.

The company says it improves the communities' economic well-being and insists it has identified and protected over 6,000 Aboriginal heritage sites.

This file photo from 2008 shows an Aboriginal rock shelter at a Pilbara mine site, where archeologists found ancient stone tools. © Reuters

The miner is indeed one of Australia's largest employers of Aboriginal workers, representing 10% of its overall workforce. Aboriginals and Torres Straight Islanders make up just 3.3% of Australia's total population.

Fortescue has also awarded AU$2.7 billion in contracts and subcontracts to Aboriginal businesses and joint ventures since 2011.

"[Our] operations provide a unique opportunity to empower Aboriginal people to bring about generational change," Fortescue CEO Elizabeth Gaines has said.

Bevan, though, is skeptical that the Pilbara reviews will prevent the destruction, noting the government has not refused an application to destroy sites in the last five years.

"That the rock shelters have not been destroyed yet is down to the actions of the traditional owners, not Fortescue Metals Group, the minister or his department that administers the legislation," Bevan said.

"The government needs to hold these companies to a higher standard."