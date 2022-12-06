Asia's 'El Chapo' to be extradited to Australia in weeks: lawyer

CHIANG MAI, Thailand -- The leader of a vast drug trafficking syndicate will be extradited to Australia from the Netherlands within weeks, his lawyer said, bringing the man compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman closer to justice after a decadelong search by police across the Asia-Pacific region.

The pending extradition of Tse Chi Lop, a Chinese-born Canadian based in various locations across Asia, follows his arrest in the Netherlands on an international warrant from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) last year. Tse unsuccessfully appealed the extradition in Dutch courts, claiming that authorities engineered his arrest at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport when in transit on a flight from Taiwan to Canada.